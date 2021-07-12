TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

