TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

