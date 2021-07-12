TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $59,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 214,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

