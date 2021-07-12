TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

