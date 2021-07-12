TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,527,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

