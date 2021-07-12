TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Tops $36,222.77

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $36,222.77 and $599.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00300958 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,559,564 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

