Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 178,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 46,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

