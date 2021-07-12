Tellor (TRB) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Tellor has a total market cap of $67.62 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $38.51 or 0.00116344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,833,294 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,755 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

