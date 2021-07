Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda Sells 40,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00.

TLS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 927,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,896. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

