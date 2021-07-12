Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda Sells 40,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00.
TLS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 927,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,896. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.
About Telos
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.