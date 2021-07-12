Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08. 891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 754,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Telos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 777.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,301. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.