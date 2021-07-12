TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.14

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 263852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.96.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

The company has a market cap of C$37.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

