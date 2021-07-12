Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Shares Gap Up to $22.34

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $23.12. Templeton Dragon Fund shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 604 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

