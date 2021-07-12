TenCore Partners LP Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TenCore Partners LP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.7% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $236.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

