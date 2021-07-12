Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Tenneco reported earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 172,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,858,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,031 shares of company stock worth $28,344,593. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

