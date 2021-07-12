Terra Virtua Kolect 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.69 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $44.78 million and $23.69 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.