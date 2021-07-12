TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $26.33 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006520 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,930,050,832 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

