Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTRK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. 251,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.
Ontrak Company Profile
