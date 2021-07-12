Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

Get Tervita alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. The company has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a PE ratio of -645.56.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.