Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $662.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $638.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

