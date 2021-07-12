TESSCO Technologies Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

