Tharisa (LON:THS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £357.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

