The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 365,254 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.