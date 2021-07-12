The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Glenn T. Shapiro Sells 7,000 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $962,150.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.57. 1,478,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,505. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.