The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Sells $912,800.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $912,800.00.
NYSE TBBK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,167. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70.
The Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.