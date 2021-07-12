The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Sells $912,800.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $912,800.00.

NYSE TBBK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,167. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.