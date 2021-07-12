The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.19. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.53.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$78.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

