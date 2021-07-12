The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $100.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

