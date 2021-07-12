The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $100.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Blackstone Group traded as high as $101.45 and last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

