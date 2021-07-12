The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,475.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $977.53. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,791. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $583.97 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,044.89.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,261.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

