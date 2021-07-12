The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report $660.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $646.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

CG opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

