The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 71,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,464,060 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $47.71.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

