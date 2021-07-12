The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

