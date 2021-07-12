The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CEO Purchases $1,124,847.00 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley bought 166,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00.
Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 155,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.32.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.
