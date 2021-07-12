The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CEO Purchases $1,124,847.00 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley bought 166,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 155,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The GEO Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The GEO Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.