The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $481,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 198,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,703,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $11.83 on Monday, hitting $383.59. 129,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,646. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

