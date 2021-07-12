The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

