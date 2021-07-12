The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

