The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 4.3%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.95. 30,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,193,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

