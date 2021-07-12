The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 7,335 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65.

NYSE LOVE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 194,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,486. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

