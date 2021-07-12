The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 52,218 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 52,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $663,690.78.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $328,755.00.

NYSE STKS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 136,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

