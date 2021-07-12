The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.75. 209,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,139. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.