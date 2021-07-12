The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Sells $169,211.46 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $169,211.46.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. 1,403,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,695. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

