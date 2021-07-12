The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) Insider Sells $241,158.44 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NYSE:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $241,158.44.
Shares of SHYF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.69. 178,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,847. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $43.75.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
