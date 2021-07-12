The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 722.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,331 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $68.08. 175,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,460. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

