The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises about 3.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after acquiring an additional 514,433 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

