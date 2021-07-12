TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,858 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of TherapeuticsMD worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,164,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 970,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

