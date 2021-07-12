Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.31. 3,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $915.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
