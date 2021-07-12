Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.31. 3,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

