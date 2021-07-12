Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $555.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.55.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $375.14 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

