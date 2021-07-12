Thisoption 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $1.77 million and $1.71 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00116254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,407.23 or 0.99799562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.00970059 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.