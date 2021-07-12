Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 8,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00.
Shares of NYSE STXB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 33,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,900. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.94.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.