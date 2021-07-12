Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 8,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00.

Shares of NYSE STXB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 33,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,900. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

