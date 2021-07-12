Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.67.

TRI traded down C$0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching C$126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 108,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,583. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$91.03 and a one year high of C$127.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$118.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

