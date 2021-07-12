THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $5.89 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $49.85 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00017940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00111808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00159445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.16 or 0.99799484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00966275 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.